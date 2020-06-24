CROFTON — Crofton’s Dam Race, set for next month, has been approved by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, as well as the North Central District Health Department.
Now in its third year, the race, set for Saturday, July 25, attracts runners, bikers and kayakers. The race includes three events. The main attraction is the triathlon that kicks off at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area with a 1.5-mile kayak (instead of swimming), a 5K run and a 12-mile bike ride to Main Street in Crofton. Last year, a half marathon and 12-mile bike ride were added to the lineup.
The race committee of local volunteers and leadership at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area, has been working closely with both departments to establish a safety plan and procedures to ensure the safety of participants, volunteers and spectators. Visit CroftonsDamRace.com to review the plan.
“It’s been refreshing to work with leadership at the Nebraska Game & Parks,” said Heidi Marsh, race co-director. “We’re fortunate to have such a beautiful park near Crofton. I can’t wait to introduce it to more racers every year.”
Among those racers is Martha Fagg, a three-time race participant from Vermillion, South Dakota.
“I was introduced to the park a couple years ago at the first Dam Race and fell in love with the area and the people,” she said. “Our biking and kayaking group is mostly 50 and older and we’re very confident that the Crofton people will host a safe outdoor event. We already have three signed up for July.”
The partnership between Crofton’s Dam Race and the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area runs deeper than just a hosting site. The committee will donate proceeds toward a safe pedestrian trail in the Weigand and Burbach Area.
“Having a partnership like this is one of many factors that make the park successful,” said Tyler Wulf, superintendent at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area. “A trail of this type will be used by many and for generations to come.”
The committee would like to have at least 50 registrations by Friday, July 10. Athletes can register at AllSportCentral.com or visit CroftonsDamRace.com for more information.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more details, call Johnnie Ostermeyer at 402-508-0224 or Heidi Marsh at 605-660-4498 or visit CroftonsDamRace.com.