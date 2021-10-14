A Crofton man died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Knox County.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery said his office received a report of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 84 and 547 Road east of Bloomfield about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Bloomfield Fire and Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
An accident investigation revealed that 39-year-old Blake Bartels of Crofton was the driver and sole occupant of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Henery said.
The vehicle was westbound on Highway 84 approaching the intersection of Highway 84 and 547 Road when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway. The pickup continued westbound in the ditch and struck the east embankment of 547 Road, Henery said. It then crossed 547 Road and rolled down into a valley on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The vehicle settled on its passenger side with both front airbags being deployed, the sheriff said. Alcohol did not appear to be involved, according to Henery, but fatigue appeared to have been a contributing factor regarding the vehicle leaving the roadway. It did not appear a seatbelt was in use.
Bartels was trapped in the vehicle until Bloomfield Fire and Rescue arrived. He was transported to Avera Hospital in Yankton, where he was later pronounced deceased.