LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the Fourth of July holiday.

Travel, outdoor fun, boating and fireworks can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms during the holiday weekend. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery.

To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, residents are urged to give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive at the Crofton Auditorium on Wednesday, July 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

Tags

In other news

+2
Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.

Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished

Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling a vaccination “the most patriotic thing you can do,” President Joe Biden on Sunday mixed the nation’s birthday party with a celebration of freedom from the worst of the pandemic. He tempered the strides against COVID-19 with a warning that the fight against the viru…

Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing

Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing in England in two weeks’ time, despite surging coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Hockey goalie dies in firework accident

Hockey goalie dies in firework accident

Police in Novi, Michigan, said Monday that 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died after hitting his head following a Fpurth of July fireworks accident.

Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished

Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers searched for victims of a collapsed South Florida condo building through fresh rubble Monday after crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the structure, allowing search efforts to resume.