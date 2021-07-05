LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the Fourth of July holiday.
Travel, outdoor fun, boating and fireworks can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms during the holiday weekend. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery.
To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, residents are urged to give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive at the Crofton Auditorium on Wednesday, July 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.