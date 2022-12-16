A criminal investigation is being conducted into the North Fork Area Transit, and its general manager has been suspended.
In addition, the Norfolk City Council voted 8-0 Friday at noon during an emergency meeting to pay more than $88,000 — the rest of the city’s commitment to funding the transit this fiscal year — to help meet payroll of its 70 employees.
Those were among the details that were shared during the emergency meeting over the noon hour that featured new council president Shane Clausen conducting the meeting in the absence of Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said Sheriff Todd Volk and the sheriff’s investigators are conducting a criminal investigation into North Fork Area Transit, but he couldn’t give any more details at this time.
“There is an investigation pending,” Smith said. “It started an hour or so within the time the county was notified.”
Smith said the county was notified on Wednesday, but he declined to say of what. Smith did call it a “criminal investigation.”
Next Tuesday, Smith said he plans to update the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which has committed $750,000 to the transit. Smith said he hopes Volk’s department will have the investigation completed by then.
Smith said he couldn’t go into the details, although some at the meeting likely knew what the investigation was about.
Jason Lammli, an attorney representing North Fork Area Transit, was peppered with questions by the council. Lammli said the NFAT general manager has been suspended.
Council members asked why he was suspended. Lammli said he could not discuss it.
Jeff Stewart has been the general manager and has become well-known in the community, advocating for the transit system and seeking funds to get it expanded.
Council members asked why the funds were needed, but no explanation was given except to meet payroll, which was due Friday.
The sentiment among council members was that the council already had committed $108,000, so it would be willing to provide the remaining $88,155 it was obligated to pay. The vote was 8-0.
Traci Jeffrey, president of North Fork Area Transit, said there are more than 70 employees at the transit, who are paid every two weeks. Many people also are dependent on NFAT for transportation, she said.
Jeffrey was asked by the council what it would do in two weeks if it needed funds again. The city doesn’t want to be obligated to keep funding it, the council said.
Jeffrey said NFAT is seeking to get more than $200,000 reimbursements from the state. Jeffrey said it is likely NFAT will be able to get those funds next week.
Plans are to have mobility management come in next week to go through all the invoices that have been submitted, along with the reimbursement next week, Jeffrey said.
“It will be next week,” she said. “We’re not just real sure when.”
North Fork Area Transit runs about three routes in Norfolk every 30 minutes. It also provides transportation to area communities, including to Madison and other places.
It has a fleet of purple, yellow and white vans, buses and other transportation vehicles.