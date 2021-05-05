The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a call of a house on fire just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Light smoke was seen coming from the south side of the home when fire crews responded to the residence at the 800 block of South 12th Street.
Three people who were inside the house managed to escape before attempting to put the fire out themselves while waiting for crews to arrive, said Scott Cordes, fire chief.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature and started in a bedroom ceiling, Cordes said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom and were thoroughly checking the residence to make sure the fire didn’t extend into the attic, he said.
Cordes estimated the bedroom sustained less than $1,000 in structural damage and also sustained smoke damage.
The tenants will likely have to replace some of the ceiling and insulation, he said.
Cordes indicated that one of the home’s tenants advised there had been previous electrical problems at the residence.
“Whenever there’s smoke rolling in a daytime fire like that, you wonder what’s going on,” Cordes said. “If it would have happened at 3 o’ clock in the morning when people were asleep, the outcome could have been a lot different. We’re thankful nobody got hurt.”
The Norfolk Police Division also responded to the scene.