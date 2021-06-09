Crews responded to the scene of a reported fire inside the MP Global building in northern Norfolk at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two rigs from the Norfolk Fire Division initially responded to the scene off of Old Hadar Road before mutual aid from Hadar Fire & Rescue and Hoskins/Woodland Park were brought in.
The fire appears to be in the warehouse half of the building, and firefighters have entered the business from the west side.
Several employees could be seen standing in the building’s west lawn while crews worked the scene.
It was not known as of 2 p.m. what the cause of the fire was or whether any injuries were sustained.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Police Division also responded to the scene. Updates will be made as they become available.
MP Global is a thermal packaging and flooring company that had to recover from a major fire in 2005 that Al Collison, the founder of MP Global, said proved to be “the most challenging period of my life.”
Damage was estimated at between $5 million and $6 million. With a stack of orders, Collison said in a 2005 Daily News story that he had to immediately find a site where production could continue almost seamlessly. Within two days of the fire, Collison located a factory in Mexico City, Mexico. Production was moved to Mexico for six months until the Norfolk facility reopened, Collison said.