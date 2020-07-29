HADAR — A house fire in Hadar pulled fire and rescue crews from at least three communities early Wednesday morning.
Traffic on Highway 13 through Hadar was blocked, requiring commuters to detour from their regular route, as crews from Hadar, Norfolk and Pierce worked at the scene.
A source on the scene said when he arrived smoke was rising from the upper windows of the structure but no flames could be seen from his vantage point.
The home involved in the structure fire is located a block east of Hometown Auto in Hadar on the south side of Highway 13.
More information will be released as it becomes available.