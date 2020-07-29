HADAR — A house fire in Hadar pulled fire and rescue crews from at least three communities early Wednesday morning.

Traffic on Highway 13 through Hadar was blocked, requiring commuters to detour from their regular route, as crews from Hadar, Norfolk and Pierce worked at the scene.

A source on the scene said when he arrived smoke was rising from the upper windows of the structure but no flames could be seen from his vantage point.

The home involved in the structure fire is located a block east of Hometown Auto in Hadar on the south side of Highway 13.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tags

In other news

Wisconsin among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

Wisconsin among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago added Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to the list of states where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks as Illinois learned that its own residents must do the same when they travel to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Transfer station to close early Thursday

Transfer station to close early Thursday

The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.