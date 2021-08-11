Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to reports of a house fire in eastern Norfolk about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About 5:30 p.m., firefighters could be seen working on the roof and in front of a house at 607 Emerald Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house, most noticeably from the east side.
Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were called for mutual aid. About seven rigs were on scene.
The cause of the fire and whether anybody was inside the structure when the fire started was unknown as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.