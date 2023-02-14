Detached garage fire

A DETACHED garage sustained minimal smoke damage as the result of a fire on Monday. A motorcycle that had been inside the garage is considered a total loss. 

 AUSTIN SVEHLA/DAILY NEWS

A motorcycle is considered a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon in Norfolk.

About 4:25 p.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a motorcycle on fire inside of a garage at 203 S. 18th St., said Norfolk Fire Capt. Scott Bonsall. First arriving units saw moderate smoke coming from a detached garage behind the house.

Initial crews found a motorcycle on fire inside the garage, Bonsall said. It took around 18 firefighters and three rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another 20 minutes to overhaul the structure.

Bonsall said the cause of the fire was accidental. The occupant of the property had been working on the motorcycle when gas spilled near a heater. The occupant was able to escape the garage without injury. The property sustained minimal damage, but the motorcycle was a total loss, Bonsall said.

The Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy assisted at the scene. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Tags

In other news

Randolph school partners with Cardinal Kids

Randolph school partners with Cardinal Kids

RANDOLPH — Randolph Elementary School in Cedar County has united with Cardinal Kids Learning Center to create a mutually beneficial partnership, which has increased the number of child care openings in the community.

Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east

Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.

Drug court graduate

Drug court graduate

On Feb. 10, Kaytee Freiberg (right) appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge James Kube (left) presiding.