A motorcycle is considered a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon in Norfolk.
About 4:25 p.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a motorcycle on fire inside of a garage at 203 S. 18th St., said Norfolk Fire Capt. Scott Bonsall. First arriving units saw moderate smoke coming from a detached garage behind the house.
Initial crews found a motorcycle on fire inside the garage, Bonsall said. It took around 18 firefighters and three rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another 20 minutes to overhaul the structure.
Bonsall said the cause of the fire was accidental. The occupant of the property had been working on the motorcycle when gas spilled near a heater. The occupant was able to escape the garage without injury. The property sustained minimal damage, but the motorcycle was a total loss, Bonsall said.
The Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy assisted at the scene. No firefighters or civilians were injured.