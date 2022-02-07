A large hay bale and shed fire in rural Madison County Sunday afternoon required emergency personnel to be on scene well into Monday morning.
Firefighters from six departments responded to the fire about 5 miles south of Norfolk near the Madison and Stanton County line. The exact location of the blaze, which was called in shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, was at 55750 835th Road.
Firefighters from Norfolk, Madison, Battle Creek, Hoskins/Woodland Park, Stanton and Pierce, along with multiple rescue departments, were on scene. More than 100 large round hay bales were on fire, plus a building that was used for storing and mixing feed, said Capt. Scott Bonsall with the Norfolk Fire Division.
Initial crews found multiple large hay bale piles on fire, Bonsall said, which spread quickly because of high winds. Wind were gusting in excess of 25 mph from the northwest, according to AccuWeather.
About 3:30 p.m., the fire spread to nearby tires, which thickened and blackened the smoke.
Sheriff departments from both Madison and Stanton counties and Stanton County Emergency Management all were on scene. Elkhorn Rural Public Power also was assisting, Bonsall said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of 8 a.m. Monday, and crews were still on scene assessing specific damages. Some hay bales were still burning after 2 a.m., Bonsall said. The plan Monday morning was for personnel to dig a large hole on the property and move some of the burnt debris into the hole.
No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the fire, Bonsall said. The property is owned by D&R Heritage Farms.
Law enforcement officers were blocking traffic on 835th Road between 557th and 558th Avenue. Because of the fire’s rural location, departments had to access water at multiple locations a few miles from the scene, including on First Street and the Norfolk Regional Airport.
The American Red Cross was assisting with providing necessary resources to firefighters, many of whom who were working the fire for 12-plus hours.
