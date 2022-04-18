CREIGHTON — Kimmera “Kim” Vogt wants to “promote motherhood” during her reign as Nebraska’s 77th Mother of the Year.
To do that, she hopes to make presentations where she will talk about the ups and downs involved in being a mother of three children, who are now young adults. She also hopes to raise awareness of American Mothers Inc., the organization that has promoted motherhood since being founded in the 1930s.
The Creighton woman was nominated for the title by her sister-in-law. She learned in January she had won and was recently recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts at an event in Lincoln.
A former nurse, Vogt is now a massage therapist at Healing Hands Wellness Center, which has offices in Pierce and Plainview. She and her late husband, Dave, have three children — Taylor, Tessa and Trey. Taylor and his wife, Tami, have a daughter, Aleigha, who is 4, with another one on the way.
Vogt said she “loved nursing” but is just as happy being a massage therapist because she “believes in the healing power of touch.”
When filling out a questionnaire for the American Mothers organization, Vogt credited her own mother with giving her some of the tools she used when raising her children.
“My mom taught me the secret to making chicken soup, a hug will heal many hurts, have faith and love unconditionally,” Vogt said. “She is my biggest fan and hero. My lessons are ‘life isn’t fair, but how you handle the unfairness is how you live your best life.’ ”
Vogt knows a little about life not being fair. Her husband died in January 2021. While his death was difficult, she and her family are “getting along,” she said.
For fun she likes to scrapbook, camp, read and watch old movies.
Vogt plans to participate in the National Mother of the Year competition, which is a virtual competition, on Saturday, April 30. If she wins, she will be the seventh Nebraskan to earn the title.