Creighton High School took first place at the state one-act play production championships at Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday.
The team won with the performance of "Romeo to Go," directed by Deb Van Metre and Curtis Stevens. Trey Vogt, who plays Mr. Gunnysack in the production, was named Class C2's most outstanding male performer.
Jillian Grovijohn, who played Princess in Howells-Dodge High School's one-act, "The Last Gladiator," was also named Class C2's most outstanding female performer.
Loup City High School received runner-up in the competition. Results of the Class C1 state play production championships will be posted later Thursday evening, and the state one-act competitions will finish Friday with Class B and A.