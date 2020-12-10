Creighton One-Act

CREIGHTON HIGH SCHOOL won the Class C2 state one-act play production championships with their production, "Romeo to Go." It's been 10 years since the team qualified for the state competition. 

 Lauren Wagner/Daily News

Creighton High School took first place at the state one-act play production championships at Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday.

The team won with the performance of "Romeo to Go," directed by Deb Van Metre and Curtis Stevens. Trey Vogt, who plays Mr. Gunnysack in the production, was named Class C2's most outstanding male performer. 

Jillian Grovijohn, who played Princess in Howells-Dodge High School's one-act, "The Last Gladiator," was also named Class C2's most outstanding female performer.

Loup City High School received runner-up in the competition. Results of the Class C1 state play production championships will be posted later Thursday evening, and the state one-act competitions will finish Friday with Class B and A.

Tags

In other news

Knox County has 74 new COVID-19 cases

Knox County has 74 new COVID-19 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 167 additional COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are: 24-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 14-Brown; 13-Cherry; 12-Holt; 6-Keya Paha; 74-Knox; 13-Pierce; 6-Rock.

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the …

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a new show of military might, two American bomber aircraft flew from the United States to the Middle East on Thursday, in a round-trip mission that U.S. officials said covered a wide swath of the region and was a direct message of deterrence to Iran.