An autopsy pathology report indicated that the cause of death for a 4-month-old Creighton boy was blunt force trauma.
The autopsy, performed at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, revealed that Ender Lee Davis, who died on Jan. 13 at Avera Creighton Hospital, suffered blunt force injuries to his head, neck and torso. His father, 29-year-old Edward Stephan Davis, is the suspect in the boy’s death and was charged Monday by the Knox County Attorney’s Office with child abuse resulting in death and manslaughter.
According to the coroner’s examination, Ender Davis sustained an acute traumatic brain injury; multiple hemorrhages around his head, spinal cord, eyes and organs; and mouth injuries.
Edward Davis had recently moved to Brownwood, Texas, and was set to be extradited to Knox County.
Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan launched an investigation into Ender Davis’ death in January. In a probable cause affidavit, Duncan said he and Creighton Ambulance were dispatched to a Creighton residence about 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Duncan said he noticed suspected blood in multiple locations at the scene, including on a bed sheet, a bassinet, a pillow inside the bassinet and on baby clothes on the floor.
Ender Davis was transported to the Creighton hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Duncan asked Edward Davis to remain with him for questioning on the night of Ender’s death. In the affidavit, Duncan said he advised Davis of his Miranda rights and asked him to sign a form acknowledging the rights he had.
Davis allegedly told the police chief that he was trying to feed his son on the night of Jan. 13. Davis then reportedly told Duncan that the infant suddenly started acting as though he couldn’t breathe. The former Creighton man advised that he had tried getting his son to drink from a bottle, but he wasn’t cooperating.
During questioning, Duncan said Davis became agitated. The police chief explained to Davis that he was questioning him because of the presence of blood in the apartment and an unresponsive child.
As Duncan was questioning Davis about the incident, Duncan said he pressed Davis on why blood was purportedly present throughout the residence. Davis allegedly continued to tell Duncan that he repeatedly tried getting Ender to eat.
“He’s eating a little bit, he ate just a tiny little bit of that bottle,” Davis allegedly said. “Then he started to act funky … he was acting like he wasn’t really capable of breathing or whatnot.
“So I grabbed a hold of his face. I’m squeezing, I’m trying to get him to cooperate, trying to get him to come here, you know what I mean. And, I don’t know, he just, he’s just acting like a (expletive).”
Davis then allegedly told Duncan that he shoved Ender’s pacifier in his mouth “a little bit too hard.”
Also during questioning, Davis was asked about when he noticed Ender had started bleeding, and Davis allegedly told Duncan that he started noticing blood coming from Ender’s mouth after Ender had “fallen down.”
According to Duncan, Davis explained that he and the infant had fallen asleep on the couch. Once Davis woke up, he said, he realized that Ender had fallen off his lap and on to the hardwood floor, where he was lying face down. Davis suggested that Ender’s fall on to the floor could have been the source of his bleeding from the mouth.
Ender had begun making a “hissing noise” and later became unresponsive, according to Davis. He then said that he attempted performing CPR on Ender for about 10 minutes before calling 911.
The 29-year-old told Duncan that Ender’s mother had been in Laurel at the time, and that he was a stay-at-home father.
In the months following Ender’s death, Duncan continued investigating what had transpired on the day that he died. Duncan and the Creighton Police Department received assistance from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County coroner. Davis had since moved to central Texas, where he was detained on Monday.
The child abuse resulting in death charge is a Class 1B felony that carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. Manslaughter, a Class 2A felony, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The warrant for Davis’ arrest was signed by County Judge Donna Taylor on Monday. He will first appear in the Knox County Courthouse in Center on a date to be determined.
As of Wednesday, an attorney was not appointed to or hired to represent Davis.