CREIGHTON — Avera has announced that Theresa Guenther will be taking on a permanent leadership role at Avera Creighton Hospital here.
Now serving as the interim CEO, Guenther will make the transition to serve in that capacity and drop the interim from her title on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
A graduate of Wayne State College, Guenther has been at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for 20 years. She is the vice president of quality at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, a role that includes a variety of duties. While she will continue in that role, some of her current responsibilities will be redistributed to allow her more time for her leadership work at Creighton.
“Theresa has jumped right in to provide strong leadership since she became the interim CEO in September,” said Russ Diedrichsen, chairman of the Avera Creighton Advisory Council. “She will ensure that our hospital, nursing home and clinic remain prepared to serve patients and residents with high-quality care.”
The search for new leadership at Creighton originally was focused on finding someone who would divide time between Avera Creighton Hospital and Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Doug Ekeren — regional president and CEO for the Avera Sacred Heart region, which includes the Avera Creighton and Avera St. Anthony’s hospitals — said as the search evolved, it became clear to the Avera Creighton Advisory Council, the Avera St. Anthony’s Board of Directors and him that it would serve the organizations well to reevaluate their path forward.
“Theresa has been doing an incredible job as the Avera Creighton CEO on an interim basis. Additionally, she already has a Nebraska nursing home administrator license, which has helped us with management of the Avera Creighton Care Centre,” he said. “Instead of sharing an administrator between Creighton and O’Neill, Theresa will divide her time between Creighton and Yankton, and we will extend a search for a candidate to be the CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital alone.”
Guenther said she has enjoyed working with providers, employees and community partners and that she is honored to be selected for the role.
“We have a great team of dedicated caregivers and support staff at Avera Creighton, and I look forward to collaborating with them to make sure our organization continues to make a positive impact in the lives and health of communities we serve,” she said.