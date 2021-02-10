One blood donation can have an impact on three lives. Residents are urged to give the gift of life in their community at a LifeServe Blood Center blood drive.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Community blood drives in the region include:

— Creighton Community Blood Drive, Friday, Feb. 26, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St.

— Crofton Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, March 3, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Crofton Auditorium, 1210 W. Second St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

