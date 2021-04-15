Through LifeServe Blood Center, community hospitals and their patients receive lifesaving transfusions thanks to generous blood donors.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures at an upcoming blood drive in Creighton. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St.
Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Blood donation appointments may be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.