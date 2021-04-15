Through LifeServe Blood Center, community hospitals and their patients receive lifesaving transfusions thanks to generous blood donors.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures at an upcoming blood drive in Creighton. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St.

Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Blood donation appointments may be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

Tags

In other news

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.

Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America’s longest war.

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd wrapped up its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.