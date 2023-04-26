Brown recluse spider map

A MAP THAT shows where the brown recluse spider is found shows it only reaches Nebraska in the southeast portion, which is shown in the red shaded area. Shown looking at the map Tuesday are commissioners Troy Uhlir (left) and Eric Stinson.

 Jerry Guenther/Daily News

MADISON — It’s rare to see an actual brown recluse spider in Northeast Nebraska.

That’s why when Wayne Ohnesorg, who is an Extension educator for Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties, recently was asked about one someone had spotted, he had his doubts.

“In September 2022, I had my first brown recluse spider brought in,” Ohnesorg told the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. “Lots of people think they are bringing them in, but it usually is something else.”

There are other spiders that are similar to them around the region, but they are of little concern, he said.

Recently, someone from a building in downtown Norfolk brought in a brown spider.

“When we see them up here, it is because someone from that area (southeast Nebraska) has moved and they brought boxes that were sitting from some time,” Ohnesorg said.

“After talking to the pest control company that is handling that situation, it sounds like that is exactly what happened — some boxes came from that native range area,” he said.

Ohnesorg’s comments came Tuesday during the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting that included an update on the dealings of Nebraska Extension.

Ohnesorg, who sometimes gets referred to as the “bug guy,” often will throw in something about insects or “creepy crawlers” when delivering his report to the county board.

He also appears on “Backyard Farmer,” which is on Nebraska Public Media, answering questions about bugs.

