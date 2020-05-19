Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, spends many spring and summer days entertaining guests in Norfolk.
“I’m used to meeting and interacting with people, getting welcome bags together and showing what we have to offer,” Jeffrey said. “I thrive when working with people.”
But now, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, her usual routine has changed.
“Now I’m talking to people and they tell me they can’t come this year,” Jeffrey said. “So I call and tell them, ‘Well I hope you come back next year.’ ”
Jeffrey said the situation is not good for businesses that thrive on tourists and travelers, such as restaurants.
Some major events have been canceled entirely, such as the Great American Comedy Festival. Others, such as Music in the Park and the Madison County Fair, are still on. But Jeffrey said the cancellation of many smaller, more intimate events that bring guests into town really hurt. Conventions, weddings, tours and family vacations are almost entirely canceled for the summer.
“Those are all things that impact tourism,” she said.
Although travel has been reduced, it hasn’t gone away. One area attraction that has still seen some activity has been the GeoTour, which attracts geocachers, who often travel across the country and the world in search of hidden caches. Collecting enough caches in the area allows participants to collect prizes.
Some also are taking advantage of the recreational areas around Norfolk.
“People are tired of being cooped up, and they’re getting out into open spaces,” Jeffrey said. “Bikers are getting out on the Cowboy Trail, others are kayaking on the rivers. More people want to be outdoors.”
Area hotels are still open and receiving guests. To help the guests that are still coming, hotels are doing thorough cleaning more often and implementing measures such as plastic glass shields at front desks.
“They are going the extra step for the visitors they do have,” Jeffrey said. “It’s important for businesses to take the extra steps to make visitors feel safe.”
Jeffrey said the health measures and reduced activity have forced the visitors bureau and the community to find creative solutions. One new event that spawned as a result of social distancing was the Curbside Cruise scavenger hunt, where participants could drive around and find clues to win a prize.
And now, health measures are gradually being relaxed. Jeffrey said a positive sign for this summer was the announcement that youth baseball and softball leagues can resume this summer, even though spectators won’t be allowed at games. Despite the announcement, though, the Norfolk city recreation youth baseball league decided last week to cancel its season.
Jeffrey said hopefully activity will pick up in the summer as more events resumes and attractions reopen. Among things returning this summer include the Norfolk passport program, and the Norfolk Sculpture Walk will officially kick off its second year June 1.
Bringing tourists back to the area is important for local businesses, Jeffrey said. The businesses need the customers, and tourists also benefit from having more options to choose from on their visit.
Going forward, the most important thing will be making sure people feel safe and healthy, Jeffrey said.
“We’re all in this together,” Jeffrey said. “And we’re going to do what’s best for everyone’s health and safety.”