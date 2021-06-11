A crash in Neligh claimed the lives of three people Friday afternoon.
Killed in the crash were Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and passenger Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard, and Shane Ernest, 31, of Dalton, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 275. After preliminary investigation, state troopers said they believe a truck tractor/semi-trailer driven by Ernest was traveling southbound on Highway 14 when it failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Highway 275.
According to the state patrol, the truck tractor/semi-trailer collided with the Elsberrys' Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound on Highway 275. After the collision, both vehicles traveled southbound into a residential area and collided with an unoccupied, parked GMC Terrain.
The truck tractor/semi-trailer rolled onto its side, spilling its load of pelletized lime. The two passenger vehicles made contact with a residential home, causing moderate damage to the residence.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Neligh Police Department and Neligh Fire/Rescue assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division is conducting a post-crash inspection on the truck tractor/semi-trailer.
Highway 14 southbound through Neligh was closed for several hours.