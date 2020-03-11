A Norfolk business is hoping to bring tourists to the region’s Cowboy Trail with a new event this summer.
Tony Stuthman, co-owner of North Fork Outfitting, gave a presentation Tuesday afternoon to the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory committee.
The Cowboy Trail Bike Adventure, to be held Labor Day weekend, would begin in Norfolk and then attendees would be transported to Valentine and spend the next three days riding the Cowboy Trail back to Norfolk.
Stuthman said the event would be a draw to bikers and outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for new places to bike and visit, especially those from out of state. The goal is for about 150 to 200 attendees in its inaugural year.
These visitors would help Norfolk, as well as the tourist economy of the region, Stuthman said, as many out-of-state visitors have inquired about riding the trail in years past.
The committee agreed to support the new event with a $1,500 grant.
The committee also was updated by Traci Jeffrey, visitors bureau executive director, on the next sculpture walk in Norfolk, set to begin next month. Twelve new sculptures have been selected to be on display in downtown Norfolk.
The sculptures now on display are still for sale and the visitors bureau is looking for buyers. The proceeds will help the sculpture walk continue to operate, as a quarter of the sales will be reused by the sculpture walk committee.
Patronizing the artists who submit their sculptures is also important, Jeffrey said, as Norfolk will build a positive reputation among the art community if residents purchase their work, making artists more likely to return.
Jeffrey also gave a brief update to the committee, whose members are largely leaders in the tourism and hospitality industry in Norfolk, about COVID-19.
Jeffrey said the state tourism board would be following whatever the Centers for Disease Control recommend, and currently it does not recommend restricting travel within the United States. Currently, no major events planned this year in Norfolk have been canceled, and Jeffrey said hopefully it doesn’t reach the point where those events will be significantly affected.