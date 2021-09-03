The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a cow versus car accident on Thursday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident happened just south of Stanton on Highway 57. The sheriff’s office responded just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, he said.
The accident occurred when a southbound car driven by Blake Chessmore, 19, St. Paul, struck a large, mature cow that was on the highway. The collision killed the cow and sent the car into the west ditch coming to rest in a fence line, the sheriff said.
Chessmore was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Stanton OEMs. Seatbelts were in use along with airbag deployment that prevented serious injuries. The car was considered a total loss.