Across the state, there are 417 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, an increase of 30 from the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district, 3% of regular adult hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, with 72% occupied by non-COVID patients. About 83% of ICU adult beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, with 11% of beds with non-COVID patients. There are no pediatric hospital or ICU beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients.
With statewide vaccinations, 68.78% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.27% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,508 deaths and 287,345 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began. More than 5,508 cases have been reported since last week.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, nine of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.5% — an increase from 0.24% last week. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Lincoln Montessori Elementary at 1.46%; Grant Elementary at 1.23%; and Little Panthers Preschool at .80%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.