COVID hospitalizations on the rise with Delta variant

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Northeast Nebraska, and less than 50% of the state’s population has been vaccinated. These factors and the rise of the Delta variant mean getting vaccinated is still crucial, according to doctors at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
After a break in COVID-related hospitalizations, the numbers are picking up again at Faith Regional.
“We went some time without seeing any COVID admissions at all … to a point where we’re seeing more than five people admitted in the hospital, or seeing at least two people admitted per day for COVID-19,” said Dr. Afua Mensah, an infectious disease expert.
This follows national trends, Mensah said.
“As of last week, we realized that hospitalizations had increased in all 50 states around the United States,” she said.
Of all the recent cases, more than 95% of them are from unvaccinated people, Mensah said.
“The main message is vaccination, vaccination, vaccination,” she said. “Once you have been vaccinated, the risk of you getting COVID-19 is extremely low, compared to the unvaccinated individual who has no antibodies to fight this really virulent and transmissible virus.”
While they do occur, breakthrough cases (where a vaccinated person gets the virus) occur in less than 1% of fully vaccinated people, Mensah said.
“Breakthrough is pretty rare and uncommon, and I’d like to say that the breakthrough cases we have seen, all those patients are not so sick,” she said. “They are actually doing extremely well and they feel good they got the vaccine.”
This is important given how serious COVID can be, Mensah said.
“COVID is not like the flu. You have people who are athletes who may never go back to running or the things they do. Some people may end up developing long-COVID, they may not be able to taste or smell for a year or so,” she said. “You don’t know how your body is going to react to COVID.”
Working with hospitalized COVID patients has shown Mensah how bad the virus can be, she said.
“One thing I hear from the admitted patients in the hospital is ‘I would not wish this on anyone. I would not wish this on my worst enemy,’ ” she said.
Mensah said more than 80% of the recent cases were from the Delta variant. It is now the dominant strain of COVID in the world, and probably in Northeast Nebraska, too. The Delta variant tends to be worse than the main strain and have a bigger impact on children.
“If you’re unvaccinated in the community and your 30 years old, just mark my words, you’ll probably end up getting COVID,” she said.
Given that less than half the state is vaccinated, the health care system may be at risk as it was during past surges, Mensah said.
“If we do not make an effort to get vaccinated, that is going to happen,” she said.
Mensah said she’s heard a number of reasons people haven’t been vaccinated. For many, the low number of cases has taken the away the sense of urgency. Others have opted out because of misinformation, though, she said.
“Some people are waiting to see what happens. More than 100 million Americans who are vaccinated did not grow a tail, there are no chips being inserted into anybody’s arms,” she said. “This is the real deal.”
Mensah said another false notion is that the vaccine can affect a women’s chances of getting pregnant, but this is unproven and she’s seen women who’ve had the vaccine get pregnant.
“To the young population out there, if you feel that COVID (vaccination) is going to affect pregnancy, I’ll say that’s a misnomer, that’s a fallacy,” Mensah said. “Do not believe what you’re hearing; go ahead and get vaccinated.”
The vaccines have yet to get full FDA approval, but Mensah said that should be coming in a few months and that the delay is not due to any issues with the vaccines.
“There’s nothing wrong with these vaccines. They’re as safe as can be,” she said. “People should go ahead and get vaccinated.”