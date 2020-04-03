Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has been investigating two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

On Friday afternoon, the department provided the following information. The first is a woman in her 70s with multiple underlying health conditions.The second is a woman in her 80s, also with multiple underlying health conditions. The health conditions of both made them each unable to be interviewed directly.

With health record information, it is not believed that these two cases are connected. One individual was highly unlikely to have had any community contacts; however, there were two health care facility exposures with the other individual. The two facilities have been notified.

As cases continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anywhere you go. Some suspected and probable cases are unable to provide reliable information due to various reasons.

All residents should assume the personal responsibility for protecting themselves from exposure by social distancing and staying home.

For this reason, the governor placed the Elkhorn Logan Valley district under directed health measures Sunday. These directives will be in place at least through May 6, unless otherwise extended.

From this point forward, testing updates and results will be posted periodically by the department, but specifics on each case, unless there is a large-scale exposure in a high-risk setting, will not be publicized.

However, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services does, at this time, provide an age, gender and county for each confirmed case. As cases continue to rise, this ongoing public notice is not guaranteed.

