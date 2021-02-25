COVID-19 update given for North Central

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday afternoon that it has been made aware of 16 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Monday. Antelope County with five and Holt County with three accounted for half of the nine-county district’s new cases.
“NCDHD still encourages district residents to continue to wear your mask in public places or where social distancing is difficult as well as practice social distancing while out in public,” said Carol Doolittle, public information officer — COVID-19 Response.
NCDHD reported 158 recoveries from the last reporting period on Feb. 18.
Preregistration for COVID-19 testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required.
NCDHD is pleased to report that COVID-19 vaccination clinics are resuming as shipments are again starting to arrive to the office. Some of the affected COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been rescheduled.
The Neligh clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 17, has been rescheduled for Monday, March 1.
The O’Neill second dose scheduled for Friday, Feb 19, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb 26.
Due to the number of clinics and appointments scheduled NCDHD relies on an automated service for notifying those who are scheduled for appointments. District residents with appointments for upcoming clinics should expect an automated phone call from 402-336-2406 to the contact information provided through the registration process detailing clinic status information or further instructions. If you receive an automated call from NCDHD and your same appointment time will not work for you on the rescheduled date, call NCDHD at 402-336-2406. Otherwise, no call back is needed.
“NCDHD asks for the patience and understanding of the district residents as we work to resolve issues within our control during this time,” Doolittle said. “District residents should continue to check local media sources for the most up-to-date information available.”
NCDHD is focusing on 65+ and tier 1 of the 1B community partners. This includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter, corrections staff and educators.
The case count update as of Thursday at 3 p.m. included 4,256 total cases, 3,131 recoveries, 72 deaths and 45 total cases reported in the last 14 days.