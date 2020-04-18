Nebraska National Guard soldiers tested about 100 people for COVID-19 on Saturday in Norfolk.
Saturday’s tests at 1010 S. Eighth St. followed testing of about 100 people in O’Neill and Bloomfield on Friday.
Amid reports of possible COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Fresh Meats processing plant in Madison, Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, said the department knows every positive case but does not release locations of the patients or their businesses, unless it was a public exposure.
So what happens if a large number of employees test positive from a particular employer?
“The employer has the responsibility to keep their employees safe. They will let the health department know that these are the people that worked around them,” Thompson said.
The health department then works with the employer to do interviews or “contact tracing,” she said. The employer then notifies the people.
Both English and non-English speaking people are tested and notified.
“Usually the employer gets the opportunity to release their name,” she said. “They don’t have to.”
The local health department learned Wednesday afternoon the testing would be offered, so it contacted hospitals and clinics, Thompson said. Specifically, they wanted to identify people who might have been symptomatic to COVID-19 who didn’t qualify to be tested.
Also being targeted were health care workers, first responders and people who work in essential areas, like providing utilities.
For the tests, Nebraska National Guard members wore, masks, shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment.