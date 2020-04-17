North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

The Nebraska National Guard assisted the North Central District Health Department on Friday with one-time testing events in O’Neill and Bloomfield.

To gain a clearer picture of the presence of COVID-19 in the state, the Nebraska National Guard has contacted local health departments across the state of Nebraska to set up these testing events. The health department stressed that the presence of the Nebraska National Guard and the testing events are not due to a large number of cases in the district.

These testing events are not a voluntary testing opportunity for the public. The health department said those in continued public exposure settings were asked to participate in the testing.

The participants have not been limited to having to reside in the counties where the testing events are taking place. Testing samples will be obtained from residents across the district. The Nebraska National Guard is prepared to test 100 people. The North Central District Health Department will follow up with individuals who participated in the testing.

