Visitors are welcome again for at least one assisted living facility in Norfolk, but residents of nursing homes have to wait a bit longer.
On Thursday, Homestead of Norfolk residents began hosting family members and friends for in-person visits.
“The team told residents and family members the news about visitation just a few days ago,” said Rhonda Thompson, executive director at Homestead of Norfolk. “It was such a wonderful thing to be able to tell our families — you can’t imagine how much this means to them.”
Since last March, visitation at assisted living communities had been restricted to essential caregivers because of COVID-19. The visitation policy change came after residents and staff members at the community were offered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
After the second shot, the community waited the recommended 14 days to ensure the vaccine had enough time to be fully effective. Now, the community is welcoming visitors, but there still will be safety precautions in place.
“The COVID-19 vaccine reduces the chances our residents will get severely ill from COVID-19,” Thompson said. “But COVID-19 is still a threat, and our visitors likely have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated. That’s why we’re going to continue to be cautious and enforce our COVID-19 precautions.”
Thompson said visitors must follow the community’s visitation guidelines. Those guidelines include: Visits must be scheduled in advance by contacting the community team; visitors must test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit; visitors are required to wear a mask while at the community; and visitors must pass a health screen before seeing their loved one.
The COVID-19 vaccine was not mandatory for Homestead of Norfolk residents, but Thompson said seniors did not hesitate to opt in.
“Our residents were certainly eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Thompson said. “They wanted to do their part to stop the spread and wanted to protect their own health as well.”
But residents of nursing homes like Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk and Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek will have to wait a little bit longer as their indoor visitation policies are based on regulations handed down by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to the Center for Clinical Standards & Quality, those facilities located in counties with high — more than 10% — COVID-19 positivity rates are limited in opening up for visitation.
CMS Nursing Home Data shows Madison County’s rate at 15%. Regulations state that visitation should occur only for compassionate care situations.
Heritage of Bel-Air allows for some compassionate care visitation. To qualify for a compassionate care visit, certain criteria must be met, as well as a risk-benefit analysis completed.
There are many differing sources for positivity rates, and information from the CMS Nursing Home Data website is the official rate that must be used for facilities, said Bel-Air administrator Kate Frederick.
Window visits and FaceTime video calls are still being utilized to keep residents in contact with their friends and family at Bel Air. The facility also has started taking applications for its Essential Caregiver Program, which allows one individual per resident who was previously actively engaged with the resident to come into the facility to provide psychosocial health support and/or assistance with activities of daily living.
“We are anxiously awaiting changes to the regulations so residents can visit in-person with their loved ones on a more regular basis,” Frederick said.
Steven Freese, administrator of Community Pride, echoed Frederick’s sentiment, “We definitely look forward to when we can have visitors.”
Frederick urged people to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, continue wearing a mask and maintain social distancing so that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county continues to decline.