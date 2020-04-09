The following is a list of postponements, cancellations and other announcements around the area because of COVID-19 outbreaks/precautions. The list will be updated as information has been made available — check back often.
Also, click HERE to see other events and organizations that have made postponements/cancellations via the website.
The Norfolk Men’s Chorus has announced that it has canceled the Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, spring dinner concert. The decision was made for the health of members and the audience.
Norfolk Good Neighbors office is reducing hours and limiting contacts. Anyone needing food should call 402-644-8155 and make an appointment to have it boxed and ready.
Anyone needing help with rent or a utility bill should make an appointment. All appointments will be between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays. Anyone with a cough or illness is asked not to come to the pantry or office.
Public access to the Stanton County Courthouse and county buildings have been suspended, except by limited appointment only for at least two weeks.
The suspended procedures went into effect Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Restrictions will be revisited at a special meeting on Tuesday, April 7, at 9 a.m.
For further resources, visit the Stanton County website at co.stanton.ne.us.
Cedar County is limiting the public access to county offices and the Cedar County Courthouse. Admittance to the courthouse during regular business hours will be for necessary business only, effective Monday, March 23, until further notice.
The Norfolk Area Concert Association concert, previously scheduled for April 16th, has been canceled.
Sunset Plaza is moving to temporary mall hours as our stores have chosen to reduce their hours or close. Temporary hours are Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (doors open 10 a.m.); Sundays noon to 6 p.m. (doors open 11 am).
Click HERE to see the individual stores hours/closures.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska office sites will no longer be accepting walk-in traffic. For anyone with a question or who needs access, the Niobrara office may be reached at 402-857-3391, and the Norfolk office may be reached at 402-371-8834.
Waste Connections has announced temporary policies.
Until further notice, Hy-Vee's new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours.
The Chamber Annual Banquet for April 2 has been postponed. The Norfolk Area Chamber has issued a press release about supporting local businesses and communities during this time.
St. Benedict Center is closed to the public for an indefinite period of time. At the monastery, neither the celebration of the Eucharist nor the Liturgy of the Hours will be open to the public until further notice.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nebraska Public Power District is suspending all “walk-in traffic” at its service centers around the state beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Service centers in Aurora, Chadron, Kearney, Norfolk, McCook, Ogallala, O’Neill, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff and York are affected.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is closing its office to the public until further notice. The NRD office can be reached by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 402-371-7313, Monday through Friday. Contact information for individual staff members can be found online lenrd.org/staff.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed because of COVID-19. Items listed on the agenda will carry over until next month.
Norfolk Dental Group will be closed until April 1. This may be subject to change. Doctors will be available for dental emergencies only.
The Madison County GOP executive committee has announced that the previous in-person convention scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled. The county convention votes will be held electronically in the near future.
Elkhorn Valley Museum will be closed to the public until March 31. All events and programs will be postponed or cancelled until after said date. Staff will be available between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday by email, Facebook or phone at 402-371-3886.
Until further notice, public access to the Norfolk Public Library building is restricted. Services are still available by phone, internet and through the pick up window.
The state education department is recommending all Nebraska schools move to an alternate learning structure with students no longer coming to a traditional school environment until further notice beginning Monday, March 23. Schools will have to prepare to be closed for six to eight weeks, with an operations review conducted every two weeks. The earliest date that NPS could reopen would be Monday, April 6.
Family 1st Dental will be closed until April 1. This may be subject to change. Doctors will be available for dental emergencies only.
Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers. Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek and Battle Creek Public Schools are closed until March 31.
The Visiting Writer’s Event featuring Jim Reese on Wednesday, March 25, at Northeast Community College has been cancelled.
The event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the LifeNet 1-2 base in Norfolk has been cancelled at this time and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Antelope County Shooter's Club annual banquet scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds is cancelled.
The fourth annual World Speech Day, on Tuesday, March 17, in the Kanter Student Center Atrium at Wayne State College is called off.
The Norfolk Family YMCA will be closed for at least 11 days starting Saturday night. The YMCA will be closed as of 9 p.m. and will tentatively reopen Wednesday, March 25. Officials are working with Norfolk Public Schools to monitor the situation.
Lutheran High Northeast will be closed Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20. Norfolk Catholic Schools also will be shut down that week as well.
At Lutheran High, though, students will receive instruction each day online.
Monday will be considered a snow day at Lutheran High and the students will not have direct instruction. For Sunday, the delegates meeting is still on for 1:30 p.m., but the music concert and speech open house have been postponed.
The state colleges — Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — will move their classes online for the remaining spring semester.
Winter break for Northeast Community College students has been extended until Sunday, March 22.
Concerns about the coronavirus have led Northeast Community College to cancel all events on campus, including the last two performances of “War of the Worlds.”
Reservations for Friday and Saturday have been refunded. Those with tickets should have received a confirming email.
Christ Lutheran School will be closed March 16-20, according to its website.
St. Paul's Lutheran School will be closed March 16-25, according to its website. The school's spring break was originally scheduled March 23-25.
The NSAA announced Friday it is suspending the district and state speech contests until further notice.
The 2020 Norfolk Area Home Show, set to take place from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Northeast Community College, has been postponed until further notice.
The Dodgeball Tournament in O'Neill that was scheduled for Friday night has been canceled, as well as the 2020 O’Neill St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 14, and the the O’Neill Rotary Club annual Fun Run.