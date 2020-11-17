Norfolk’s rescue division may be one mistake or misfortune away from disaster.
The Norfolk Rescue Division has been spread thin by an increased number of calls, many related to COVID-19.
In October, the rescue division saw the largest number of calls in its history. And November is likely to be worse, said Scott Cordes, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division chief.
“Overall, just because of the sheer increase and the length of some of those calls due to the unique COVID-related processes we have to go through, it’s just made those calls last a little longer, they come in more frequently, and October was one of those perfect storms where they just happened to come in mass numbers,” Cordes said. “Based on where we’re at in November, it’s not letting off, we’re halfway through the month. If things continue, we’ll surpass the number of COVID transports that we did in October.”
“I hope I’m wrong about that, but the numbers don’t lie,” he added.
On average, the division has had five COVID-related transports each day in the past few weeks, Cordes said.
Still, the division’s been fortunate so far, Cordes said. And all the while, first responders still have to deal with the normal ambulance calls that come in.
“The thing that’s been a true blessing for us ... for all those patients that we’ve transported, we’ve had over 200 personnel up close and personal with those patients and not one of them has gotten sick from work,” Cordes said.
But that luck could easily change.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to keep it out, but I also know we’re one mistake or one bit of bad luck away from that changing,” Cordes said. “Once that first domino falls and it gets into the building, then we have a whole other set of challenges where we don’t even have healthy responders to help the community.”
Cordes said it is important that members of the community know the seriousness of the situation and take action to help stop the spread of the virus.
“All the things we’ve been hearing from day one about social distancing and mask wearing and hand washing, anything we can do to stop the transmission is an important element,” he said. “So we’re asking for personal accountability in that regard.”
Additionally, ambulances may be slower to respond because of the increased number of calls, Cordes said.
While rescue workers have transported people for COVID-19 who are in serious physical conditions, psychological factors also contribute to the rise in calls, Cordes said.
“There’s truly folks that are in early stages of their symptoms that often it has a psychology effect on them, especially if they’re alone,” Cordes said. “Some of those maybe aren’t ambulance worthy in terms of their need to be transported, but they become so concerned about their well-being that they’re overcautious.
“And we can’t blame them for that. It does something to your psyche; your mental health is certainly affected by that.”