The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing site Thursday in West Point.
The testing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cuming County Fairgrounds, according to a media release. There will be 125 tests available, and residents in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties who want to be tested may register online after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Those who are interested may register in English at https://is.gd/covidtest or in Spanish at https://is.gd/covidtestesp.
Visitors are encouraged to enter at Neligh Park in West Point near the swimming pool. People may call 402-529-2233 if they have questions.