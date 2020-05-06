Testing route
Courtesy map

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing site Thursday in West Point. 

The testing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cuming County Fairgrounds, according to a media release. There will be 125 tests available, and residents in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties who want to be tested may register online after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Those who are interested may register in English at https://is.gd/covidtest or in Spanish at https://is.gd/covidtestesp.

Visitors are encouraged to enter at Neligh Park in West Point near the swimming pool. People may call 402-529-2233 if they have questions.

Tags

In other news

Court overturns Quincy Jones’ win in Michael Jackson lawsuit

Court overturns Quincy Jones’ win in Michael Jackson lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Tuesday overturned most of a 2017 jury verdict awarding Quincy Jones $9.4 million in royalties and fees from the Michael Jackson estate over the use of Jones-produced Jackson hits in the concert film “This Is It” and two Cirque du Soleil shows.

Fifth positive case in Knox County

Fifth positive case in Knox County

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of an additional positive COVID-19 case in Knox County on Wednesday. 