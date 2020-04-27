There are five Republican candidates for Nebraska’s third congressional district this year, and most agree that the biggest issue facing America is the COVID-19 virus.
Rep. Adrian Smith and candidates Larry Bolinger of Alliance and William Elfgren of Overton all said the coronavirus was the most serious issue.
“First and foremost, we need to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get our economy back on track as soon as possible. With my support, Congress and President (Donald) Trump have enacted legislation to help seniors, families and businesses during the pandemic,” Smith said. “More assistance may be needed as we continue to learn more about the harm caused by this disease.”
Bolinger, a contractor, believes more need to be done to stop the spread of the virus and stimulate the economy, he said.
“We need to push to get hospitals upgraded throughout the state to handle outbreaks. Each hospital should have the equipment to test and treat the virus. We also need to continue to push for a vaccine if one isn’t put out before this is posted,” Bolinger said. “After this pandemic is over, we need to review and see what else we need to do to improve our readiness. There also needs to be regular relief aid sent until the pandemic is over to help sustain our economy.”
Elfgren, a former maintenance supervisor, thinks the response to the coronavirus has been good and that things will return to normal in the next few months, he said.
“I firmly believe that Trump’s administration will have things back on track before the November elections take place,” Elfgren said.
Candidate Justin Moran of Atkinson, who repairs agricultural equipment, sees the biggest issue as health care, he said.
“Politicians talk about different ways the (health care) system is broken, not how to fix it,” Moran said. “The underlying drivers of the affordability crisis are areas where there's broad consensus on how to address them. These drivers are pricing failures; administrative waste or middle men and appropriate care, of which the opioid crisis was one small glimpse.”
Elfgren also thinks health care is an important issue, he said.
“The cost of health care is far greater than it should be and I refuse to believe that vast improvements can't be made without sacrificing the quality,” he said. “In fact, I firmly believe quality can increase while cost decreases, along with reducing the bureaucratic red tape involved.”
Protecting Nebraska’s water quality is another important issue for Bolinger and most Nebraskans, he said.
“I stopped drinking tap water after it made me sick for two weeks. That was over 10 years ago. I tried drinking some water out of the tap last month, and it tasted like chalk,” he said. “We should have a top-rate system in place with drinking water that should be better than what we had 20 years ago, not worse. But it is an upward battle with allowing fracking that wastes more than 54 million barrels of water each year and the risks the Keystone pipeline has caused to our land and water.”
An issue Bolinger and Smith both think is important is economic growth.
“We need to embrace pro-growth policies, such as comprehensive regulatory reform along with solutions to expand exports to benefit Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and small businesses,” Smith said.
Bolinger said he wants to see more jobs brought into the state.
“Bringing in more jobs is a priority,” he said. “If we are going to continue to change from fossil fuels to renewable energy, then we need to push technology and the instruction and manufacturing of that technology in our state. If we continue to invest in out-of-state technology, then we will lose thousands of jobs.”
Another priority issue for Smith is immigration and national security, he said.
“American leadership is needed in a world which is rapidly growing more dangerous,” Smith said. “We must reform our immigration system to protect our borders. We must also demonstrate strength and leadership to safeguard our national security and ensure our military has the support they need.”
For Moran, modernizing laws related to illegal drug use and the affordability of education are two other key issues, he said.
“Everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves a meaningful education,” he said.
Elfgren said he views term limits for elected officials as an important issue.
“Term limits are now more than ever a necessity, but the current individuals in power won't vote themselves out so it's up to us to vote them out,” Elfgren said. “Fourteen years is too long. If granted the opportunity to serve, I will only run for reelection three times. In those six years, I will make term limits one of my priorities.”
The fifth candidate, Arron Kowalski of Grand Island, could not be reached.