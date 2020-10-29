O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of 102 new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county district on Thursday since the last reporting on Monday.
By county, they are as follows: 12-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 6-Brown; 6-Cherry; 26-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 16-Knox; 31-Pierce; 0-Rock.
Whitney Abbott of North Central said NCDHD has been informed of two additional deaths in the district. One was a Holt County woman in her 70s and a Pierce County woman in her 80s. The NCDHD staff and administration send their sincerest condolences to the family during this time, Abbott said.
North Central also is pleased to report 117 recoveries across the district since the last recovery reporting. They are as follows: 21-Antelope, 8-Boyd, 13-Brown, 10-Cherry, 23-Holt, 25-Knox, 10-Pierce, 7-Rock. As of Monday, the NCDHD region has added 355 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
The NCDHD TestNe clinics will resume next week with the following schedule:
Monday, Nov. 2, in Bassett, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds,
Tuesday, Nov. 3, in O’Neill, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Use the east ally access for the drive-thru clinic in the back of the NCDHD building.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Niobrara at the Trading Post, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Preregistration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred, but not required. Testing at these events is free.
An influenza vaccine clinic will be Monday, Nov. 2, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Rock County Fair Grounds. NCDHD would like to remind those who are attending the clinics to remain in their vehicle when arriving and follow the instructions on the signs. To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., North Central had 1,470 Total Cases (TC), 659 Recoveries (R), 22 Deaths (D), and 355 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, it is Antelope: TC: 191, R:76, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 71, R: 24, Brown: TC: 89, R: 43, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 126, R: 85, D:5; Holt: TC: 323, R: 80, D: 4; Keya Paha: TC: 7, R: 2; Knox: TC: 329, R: 180, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 258, R: 108, D:9; Rock: TC: 76, R:61.