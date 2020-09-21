O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 39 additional cases in the district over the weekend.
By county, the new cases are as follows: 4- Holt, 11- Knox, 6- Cherry, 7-Antelope, 2-Pierce, 8-Brown, 1-Boyd. Additionally, NCDHD regrets to inform the district of one death in Rock County.
NCDHD will be hosting public TestNe clinics this week. The first will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, in O’Neill from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Access the drive-thru clinic through the east ally entrance behind the NCDHD office.
The second will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Niobrara at the Trading Post from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cherry County Clinic is also hosting a public TestNe on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred, but not required. Testing at these events is free.
The office of Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an updated Directed Health Measures (DHM) to include details about quarantine and isolation instructions for school aged individuals, teachers, staff, and administration effective Monday through Oct. 31.
To view the updated DHM visit the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Directed Health Measures page at dhhs.ne.gov.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., North Central has 550 Total Cases (TC), 238 Recoveries (R), and 15 Deaths (D). By county, it is Antelope: TC: 57, R: 24, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 17, R: 1; Brown: TC: 28, R: 7 D: 1; Cherry: TC: 75, R: 30, D:4; Holt: TC: 60, R: 24; Keya Paha: TC: 2, R: 1
Knox: TC: 155, R: 69; Pierce: TC: 106, R: 55, D:8; Rock: TC: 50, R:18, D: 1.