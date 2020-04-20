The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Friday that Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for March was 4.2%.
The rate, seasonally adjusted, was up 1.3 percentage points from the February rate of 2.9% and is up 1.1 percentage points from the March 2019 rate of 3.1%.
Unemployment rate data for Nebraska goes back to 1976, and the increase was the largest monthly increase ever. The last time Nebraska had an unemployment rate of 4.2% was in November and December of 2011.
“Unemployment claims in March accelerated as the month progressed due to COVID-19 having a significant impact on businesses,” said labor commissioner John H. Albin. “New claims peaked the week ending April 4.”
Through the first four weeks of elevated initial unemployment insurance claims, the industries most affected have been accommodation and food services, which posted 16,596 initial claims; health care and social assistance with 10,856 claims; and retail trade, which posted 10,032 claims.
Over the past four weeks, 82,682 initial claims have been filed. There were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 4.4%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points from the February rate of 3.5% and up 0.6 percentage points from the March 2019 rate of 3.8%.