COVID-19 changes half-marathon plans

NORFOLK — The Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon committee is monitoring the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and has decided to forgo a live race format this year.
Instead, the Laugh and a Half Marathon will offer runners the opportunity to participate in a virtual race.
The committee is erring on the side of caution for those in the community who may be at higher risk, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, with the health and well-being of the event participants, volunteers, staff, partners and the community remaining the top priority.
A virtual race will open up the running window from Sunday, June 7, through Saturday, June 20, at midnight.
Instead of participating in person, everyone will be asked to run the planned course along the Cowboy Trail, in their own neighborhood, on their treadmill or wherever they choose by June 20 at 11:59 p.m. Participants will have the freedom and choice to join in whatever capacity they are able.
Everyone who registered for the race is already a “Virtual Participant,” so they can use their existing registration to receive their T-shirt and get updates on the event. Participants will have the option to pick up their race T-shirt and medal (if applicable) at a postrace pick-up party on Friday, June 26.
Times for pickup will be designated by last name, and for those who are not able to make it, race items will be sent by mail to participants. For more information visit: www.laughandahalfmarathon.com
The creation of the Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon started as a way to promote wellness, as well as remember comedy legend and Norfolk native Johnny Carson. However, it became apparent that it could help foster a connection to something more.
The funds raised through the Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon support pediatric needs in Northeast Nebraska, especially in the area of health care.