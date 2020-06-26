North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) is receiving an increase in trends for cases and direct contacts of COVID-19 over the last week.

Carol Doolittle, NCDHD prevention coordinator, said with the July 4 holiday approaching and guidance loosening in the state, NCDHD would like to keep district residents healthy and safe by reminding residents of the importance of social distancing, only making essential trips, wearing of masks or face coverings in public, and following current Directed Health Measure guidance.

Over the last week, NCDHD has reported nine positive cases, one recovery and one death.

“This is the most COVID-19 confirmations received in one week for the district since the beginning of COVID-19 reporting,” Doolittle said. “Across the United States, case trends are rising in 29 states that have densely populated cities. The White House task force has confirmed today that virus cases have hit a new daily high.”

As of noon Friday, the eight-county district had 45 Total Cases, 30 Recoveries and one Death (D). The following is the county breakdown:

Antelope: TC: 9 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 1 R: 1; Holt: TC: 3 R: 1; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 23 R: 13; Pierce: TC: 7 R: 6; Rock: TC: 1, R: 0.

