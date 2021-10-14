Across the state, there are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, the same number as the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the past 14 days, there have been 1,080 COVID-19 cases in the Daily News’ 24-county coverage area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. This is a decrease of 61 cases from last week’s report.
Madison County’s vaccination rate sits at 56%, an increase of 1% from last week. There have been 156 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with a total case count of 5,511, an increase of 82 from last week.
With statewide vaccinations, 67.7% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.14% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,431 deaths and 274,254 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began. More than 4,312 cases have been reported since last week.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, seven of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.66% — an increase from 0.56% last week. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Little Panthers Preschool at 1.61%; Norfolk Junior High School at 1.49%; and Norfolk Middle School at .96%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.