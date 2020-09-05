NNPHD NDN

Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools announced its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, which occurred at the high school.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) and the school district have asked the individual to self-isolate, along with family members and anyone at the school who came within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, according to a media release.

Because of the small school size, the health department and school district won’t be releasing any further identifying information.

