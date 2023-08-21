Covering local sports in our quarter of the state

Ever wonder just how many counties, communities and schools are covered by the Norfolk Daily News?
If you happen to have a map of Nebraska handy, get it out. It will help demonstrate the geographical breadth of this newspaper’s coverage area.
Nebraska consists of 93 counties with a population of nearly 2 million people. The Daily News considers 23 of those counties (25% of the state) in its coverage area.
Trips to the area’s most western-most counties — Holt, Boyd, Rock, Keya Paha, Brown and Cherry — take a little bit of a commitment, while the remaining 17 are within an hour’s drive of Norfolk. Those counties are Wheeler, Boone, Antelope, Knox, Pierce, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Stanton, Wayne, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Cuming and Dodge.
Of course, the development of the internet and websites means Daily News content is no longer only accessible to Northeast and North Central Nebraskans. Digital subscriptions have made it easy to provide local content across the nation and in many parts of the world.
Diving deeper, there are 368 high schools in Nebraska, 59 of which the Daily News has the privilege of reporting on. Yes, that’s a lot of high schools to keep track of, but it’s also among the many reasons why the Daily News continues to attract readers.
It’s part of the Daily News’ longtime role as a community advocate — providing schools and their students with recognition and coverage of their many accomplishments.
Along with providing robust content regarding city and county government, education, the criminal justice system and breaking news, coverage of the athletic teams and student-athletes in those schools is one of the Daily News’ biggest strengths.
* * *
Among those 59 high schools is Norfolk Catholic led by Jeff Bellar, its legendary football coach. Bellar is the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Nebraska with a career record of 369-75 (.831%).
“Local papers have been and are still outstanding for high school sports,” Bellar said. “Young people work extremely hard in athletics to represent their team and school in competition, and being able to read about their successes and failures help them grow as a person.”
The Knights have won a state-leading 10 state football championships.
“As a longtime coach, I still enjoy reading the local newspaper on area athletics and area athletes,” Bellar said. “The articles do much more than those writing them realize for many of us. I am sure many people feel the same about their local paper.”
* * *
The Daily News has reported on Northeast Community College happenings since its inception in 1973.
Northeast competes at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I and II levels and is a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).
Matt Svehla, the longtime Northeast women’s basketball coach, is grateful for the relationship.
“As a college basketball coach for 25-plus years, the Daily News has been an instrumental part of our program in a couple of ways,” Svehla said. “The local paper provides great coverage of our area high school teams, which allows me to follow how teams and individual athletes are playing during the recruiting process. It also provides coverage to our Northeast Community College athletic teams, which allows the people of northeast Nebraska to follow how our teams and athletes are doing.”
Svehla’s appreciation for newspapers dates to his childhood.
“The local newspaper has always been a part of my life. Growing up on a farm south of Clarkson, this is how we followed what was going on,” Svehla said. “The Colfax County Press, the Schuyler Sun and the Columbus Telegram were always near the kitchen table. When we occasionally received the Daily News, I was in heaven. I could follow all of the high school sport teams in the Columbus area, but also those in northeast Nebraska through the Daily News.”
Having accumulated a record of 655-221 (.748%) — including 22 conference championships and two national tournament appearances — Svehla is quick to point out the fact that a local newspaper is a source for more than sports.
“Like most families, the local newspapers were the source for creating great scrapbooks. Mine happened to be sports, but for others it might be an anniversary, a wedding or the county fair award winners,” he said. “Even though I am a sports guy, I think that local newspapers are a great place to find that car, dog, boat that you have been looking for, to see the weekly deals from the local grocery store, or to read about the events coming up at the area county fairs.”
* * *
The Daily News has also reported on Wayne State College news since its inception in 1910. The Wildcats are a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and compete at the NCAA Division II level.
For longtime Wayne State College volleyball coach Scott Kneifl, newspapers have always been a part of his life.
“I think it is imperative to support local newspapers,” Kneifl said. “Newspapers have been very important to me and my family for as long as I can remember. Reading the paper and finding out what is going on nationally and locally is one of my favorite things to do.”
About to begin his 18th season at WSC, Kneifl has career record of 390-139 (.737%). He has guided the Wildcat program to 11 NCAA Division II tournament appearances, 15 20-win seasons, one NCAA Central Regional title and one NSIC tournament title.
“The Daily News has covered our program so well over my tenure at WSC, and I can’t thank them enough for the coverage and support,” Kneifl said. “I really enjoy going back and reading articles and looking at newspaper clippings from past teams and seasons. In a job where I’m always trying to look toward the future, this allows me to sit back and enjoy reading articles about former players and teams that we’ve had here at WSC.”
* * *
From the first high school volleyball matches each year in late August to the boys state golf tournament in late May, the sports department at the Daily News covers 17 sports sanctioned by the Nebraska Scholastic Athletic Association. Add to that the American Legion baseball and auto racing coverage the Daily News also provides.
Coverage of Norfolk schools — and the many others in Northeast and North Central Nebraska — is one of the prime examples of fulfilling the community advocate role that the Daily News has embraced since began publishing.