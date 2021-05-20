MADISON — Safety measures put in place inside Madison County courtrooms because of the coronavirus were lifted on Wednesday.
There is no longer a requirement to wear a mask or socially distance during court proceedings, according to an amendment made by the judges of the Seventh Judicial District.
Jury selections for trials also will no longer be conducted in larger venues and will return to the normal courtroom setting. Over the past 14 months, large jury selections have been conducted at the Madison City Auditorium.
In addition, video conferencing will occur only on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the sitting judge, upon review of any relevant factors or health and safety considerations that may be presented. Legal counsel who wish to appear by video conference are required to obtain court approval before appearing in such a manner, the district said.
Face masks and hand sanitizer will still be provided by the court and may be used on a voluntary basis.
Members of the public who haven’t been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask during court proceedings, according to the amended order.