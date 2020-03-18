MADISON — Madison County will try to keep all the services it provides available for the foreseeable future, but services will be limited and will require appointments ahead of time.
That’s the plan that is expected to go into place as early as Wednesday morning, including locking the courthouse doors and allowing the doors to be open only on the half-hour.
As much as possible, elected officials are encouraging customers to conduct business online.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said commissioners are looking to keep operations going in light of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
“First of all, we want to have safety in our courthouse. Second of all, we want to still provide essential services and still have some type of organization as far as our thought process on how we are going to move forward.”
Uhlir said the whole situation is “fluid” as developments are changing rapidly. What gets decided Tuesday could change just hours later, he said.
That includes how quickly these new procedures get put into place. Plans as of Tuesday were for them to be implemented Wednesday morning, but it could be later in the day Wednesday or Thursday.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said it is important to remember that not all transactions need to be handled in person.
“Whenever possible, we are encouraging the public to use mail, email or phone,” Ohl said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt agreed.
“We are a service industry, but right now we really have to focus on safety — safety for the public and safety for ourselves,” Schmidt said.
Commissioners met with all the elected officials on Tuesday morning to discuss procedures.
Uhlir said it is suggested that all employees work at the courthouse. New guidelines include that all customers to the courthouse call ahead of time and make appointments on the half-hour.
Courthouse doors will be locked and people must make appointments to transact business for anything in the rotunda, including the treasurer’s office, assessor’s office, county clerk and register of deeds. They should enter from the south entrance.
The north entrance will be restricted to people going to court cases. The judges are following guidelines given to them.
People going to county court will be assigned numbers, then allowed in the courtroom only when their cases are about to be called up.
That means people may have to go back to their vehicles until their number comes up, working within a window of time. Spectators also will not be allowed in the courtrooms.
One of the busiest offices usually is the Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles. People will need to make appointments to get driver’s licenses as well.
Uhlir said as of Tuesday morning, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the county and the Elkhorn Logan Public Valley Health Department is working hard to stay on top of keeping the public alerted.
Some people might question why all these precautions are being taken.
Uhlir said it is important to listen to the health care professionals. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and many people require respirators as part of the treatment. The number of respirators is limited, he said.
“If we have 10 or if we have 17 respirators at the hospital, you don’t want to be number 11 or number 18,” Uhlir said.
Updates and new information will be shared on Madison County’s website as it becomes available.
Uhlir said it is not known how long these new procedures will be in place at the courthouse.
Courthouse personnel are trying to clean door handles and common areas that get touched every 30 minutes with anti-bacteria cleaners, as well as provide hand sanitizer.
Links from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be provided on the courthouse’s website as well.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney, and all the other elected officials in the county, four from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 55 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Northeast Juvenile Services for use of a parking lot used by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
— Acknowledged receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Platte County for Madison County to receive bids and award contracts for asphaltic overlay projects.
— Approved a purchase easement with Commercial State Ag in the amount of $7,200 for a county road right-of-way project.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Madison County Bank.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to Bessie Bove estate.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved a resolutions for Charles Frohberg to operate an event venue north of Battle Creek at 54783 843rd Road. Events would mainly consist of weddings. Nobody spoke in opposition.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit application for John and Rose Wiese to build a hog confinement. It is located north and east of Newman Grove, east of 541st Avenue along 823rd Road. Plans include one barn for up to 2,400 head of hogs or two barns. Manure will be stored in a pit 8 feet deep and applied to crop land at least once a year.
— Discussed and approved a plan by the Northeast Department of Economic Development District repurposing business revolving loan funds for the preservation of a historical site elevator in Madison. It will be in the former Presbyterian Church.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.