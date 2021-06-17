Courthouse to be closed on Friday

MADISON — Madison County Board of Commissioners Chairman Troy Uhlir has declared Friday, June 18, a holiday, and all county offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
JIUQUAN, China (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts arrived Thursday at China’s new space station at the start of a three-month mission, marking another milestone in the country’s ambitious space program.
As temperatures rise, electrical usage is also expected to increase. To keep power bills low, the Nebraska Public Power Department offers the following tips:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Hati Maronjei once swore he would never get a COVID-19 shot, after a pastor warned that vaccines aren’t safe.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night that sent a 16-year-old Norfolk girl to the hospital for treatment.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it would begin issuing new driver’s licenses and state ID cards this month.