REVIEWING ESTIMATES for a street project between Madison County and the City of Madison are (from left) Dick Johnson, engineer, and commissioners Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON — The agreement between the City of Madison and Madison County to share costs to tear up and replace the northern part of Madison’s North Main Street and replace it looks closer to being completed.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, the agreement and estimated cost of $455,919 to the county was reviewed and eventually approved.

The tentative work schedule calls for A & R Construction to complete the work between July 31 and Sept. 30, 2021. The county has included in the provisions that at least one lane of traffic be maintained to the courthouse at all times — either from the north or south.

The contract originally was discussed in March, then later reviewed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Madison City Attorney Mike Brogan.

Advanced Consulting Engineering Services in West Point has done the soil borings, traffic counts and load weight counts and other engineering and design aspects.

The proposal covers North Main Street from Fairground Road to the end of the Madison city limits. Madison County also is responsible for part of the costs within the city based on when the Nebraska Department of Roads relinquished it after building the new Highway 81 outside of town many years ago.

Based on agreements reached by attorneys when it was relinquished, the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half.

Once the project is completed, the county will relinquish its ownership in the street up to the courthouse. The City of Madison then will be responsible for maintenance of both sides of the street up to city limits, and the county will be responsible for maintenance after the courthouse property.

Known as Main Street North, the plans also include an upgraded storm sewer and sidewalk that only Madison is paying for.

“We thought for convenience we would go ahead and combine our project with their project,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman.

When reviewing the project and design on Tuesday, about the only concern that the county had was that the design estimate called for 10 inches of concrete, with the county expecting it to be 9 inches.

Nevertheless, the overall cost for Madison County is about what was estimated or a little less.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to the concurrence of the concept of the estimated costs, with a request that in the future, the county will be notified of any change orders that result in additional costs.

The total estimated cost of the project is $840,870. Some of the costs are exclusive to Madison, some exclusive to Madison County and some both entities have agreed to split.

Now that the county has voted to approve it, the Madison City Council must approve it or at least sign off on the agreement approved Tuesday.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.

Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Christian Ohl and Ron Schmidt.

Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; one from the public and two reporters.

Meeting lasted: One hour, 24 minutes.

ACTION ITEMS

— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.

— Approved an agreement with Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services for

access to the Electronic Registration Systems (ERS II) for a five-year period ending in 2025 and authorization for the county board chairman to execute the agreement.

— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Therese Wachter as treasurer of Norfolk Airport Authority.

— Authorized the county board chairman to execute a lease agreement with Sterling Computers Corp. for 1305 S. 13th Street, Suite C, Norfolk. This is a continuation of the lease that had been in place when the county purchased the building with some minor modifications.

— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members who tried unsuccessfully to dismantle the police department in response to George Floyd’s death are voting Wednesday on whether to shrink it, a move that could imperil the entire city budget because the mayor is threatening to use his veto …

Migrants in US on temporary status get 9-month extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program.

New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill’s confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans — but eliminate a $300 per week employment benefit favore…

Trump hails vaccine ‘miracle,’ with millions of doses soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus Tuesday as the White House worked to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden

Police respond to ‘break-in,’ find music video shoot instead

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida descended on what they thought was an armed break-in at a men’s clothing store Tuesday morning after people were spotted storming in with rifles — but officers arrived to find a music video filming, all with the store owners’ knowledge.

Lt. Gov. Foley tours ‘vibrant’ Cuming County

WISNER — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley wrapped up his two-day visit to Cuming County on Tuesday in Wisner, visiting the recently renovated Wisner City Auditorium and the up-and-coming Crown and Grandview housing additions.