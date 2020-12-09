MADISON — The agreement between the City of Madison and Madison County to share costs to tear up and replace the northern part of Madison’s North Main Street and replace it looks closer to being completed.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, the agreement and estimated cost of $455,919 to the county was reviewed and eventually approved.
The tentative work schedule calls for A & R Construction to complete the work between July 31 and Sept. 30, 2021. The county has included in the provisions that at least one lane of traffic be maintained to the courthouse at all times — either from the north or south.
The contract originally was discussed in March, then later reviewed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Madison City Attorney Mike Brogan.
Advanced Consulting Engineering Services in West Point has done the soil borings, traffic counts and load weight counts and other engineering and design aspects.
The proposal covers North Main Street from Fairground Road to the end of the Madison city limits. Madison County also is responsible for part of the costs within the city based on when the Nebraska Department of Roads relinquished it after building the new Highway 81 outside of town many years ago.
Based on agreements reached by attorneys when it was relinquished, the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half.
Once the project is completed, the county will relinquish its ownership in the street up to the courthouse. The City of Madison then will be responsible for maintenance of both sides of the street up to city limits, and the county will be responsible for maintenance after the courthouse property.
Known as Main Street North, the plans also include an upgraded storm sewer and sidewalk that only Madison is paying for.
“We thought for convenience we would go ahead and combine our project with their project,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman.
When reviewing the project and design on Tuesday, about the only concern that the county had was that the design estimate called for 10 inches of concrete, with the county expecting it to be 9 inches.
Nevertheless, the overall cost for Madison County is about what was estimated or a little less.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to the concurrence of the concept of the estimated costs, with a request that in the future, the county will be notified of any change orders that result in additional costs.
The total estimated cost of the project is $840,870. Some of the costs are exclusive to Madison, some exclusive to Madison County and some both entities have agreed to split.
Now that the county has voted to approve it, the Madison City Council must approve it or at least sign off on the agreement approved Tuesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Christian Ohl and Ron Schmidt.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; one from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 24 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services for
access to the Electronic Registration Systems (ERS II) for a five-year period ending in 2025 and authorization for the county board chairman to execute the agreement.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Therese Wachter as treasurer of Norfolk Airport Authority.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute a lease agreement with Sterling Computers Corp. for 1305 S. 13th Street, Suite C, Norfolk. This is a continuation of the lease that had been in place when the county purchased the building with some minor modifications.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.