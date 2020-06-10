MADISON — Outside of possibly a few lines longer than usual to the treasurer’s office, the Madison County Courthouse opened up again Monday.
That means no more need to call ahead to make an appointment to see a specific office, such as the department of motor vehicles (DMV) for a driver’s license examination.
That also meant that Tuesday was the county board’s last Zoom meeting — at least for now.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county would continue to operate under the guidance of Gov. Pete Ricketts and any directed health measures.
And if there would be a resurgence of COVID-19 or Ricketts changes the measures, the courthouse will respond accordingly, Uhlir said.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said for the most part, Monday went smoothly.
“The treasurer’s office did have a line again,” she said, “but people did distance themselves. You did see that some individuals were wearing masks. It is recommended, but we are not requiring it.”
Pruss said it seemed kind of unusual when the courthouse was closed. For a time, it seemed as though Madison County was one of the few courthouses that would open for marriage licenses, so a lot of counties sent the couples here, she said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he didn’t hear any complaints personally about the time the courthouse was closed.
“Kudos to Commissioner Uhlir. When he brought the idea of closing the courthouse and having the appointments, I think (that was the safe thing to do),” Schmidt said.
Madison County was one of the first courthouses to close except by appointments. Uhlir said the hope was to offer services as much as possible while keeping everyone safe. Many people completed services online when possible.
Under the governor’s direction, all the rest of Madison County’s outlying offices must be opened by Monday, June 15. That includes planning and zoning, veterans services, extension, noxious weed and the public defender’s office.
The court system still reserves the right to restrict the number of people in the courtrooms, such as to only the defendants involved in a particular case.