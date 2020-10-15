MADISON — Upon entering the north or south ends of the Madison County Courthouse, the public is asked to read a notice in English and Spanish.
Among other things, it states that masks are recommended and encouraged but not required. It also states that social distancing requirements must be followed, and gatherings are restricted to 25 people or 25% of the rated occupancy — not counting staff.
At a meeting Wednesday, the Madison County board of commissioners sought input on whether these and other rules were stringent enough after the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial moved to orange last week in Madison County — the highest it has been.
Commissioners also answered COVID-19 questions from elected officials. While more than 45 minutes was spent on the discussion, it soon became apparent that there is a lot of conflicting information, with a lot of unknowns.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said if issues come up, let the county board know. It also might be that elected officials are directed to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) or attorney Pam Bourne with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
ELVPHD, which has headquarters in Wisner, handles COVID-19 related information for Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties, among its other duties.
Uhlir said while the county board can dictate rules for the public areas, it cannot tell elected officials how they should run each of their offices — such as requiring employees to wear masks while at their desks.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said it also is important to remind the public that for many of the services, there are online payments, email, phone or drop box services available.
“We want to encourage people to continue doing that (online and email), just for their own health and safety,” Ohl said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the commissioners’ priority is to keep the courthouse as healthy as possible, along with maintaining services for the public.
The courthouse was closed except by appointment in late March. It also held county board meetings by Zoom until June 8, when directed health measures allowed it to be reopened as usual.
“We’ve been somewhat fortunate as a courthouse that we haven’t had a lot of COVID exposure, I guess,” Uhlir said.
Because the county board won’t meet for two weeks, it did vote 3-0 to give Uhlir authority to act on behalf of the board if there is an emergency situation that occurs. If he takes any action, he or Anne Pruss, city clerk, will notify other elected officials.
In addition, the action then will be announced at the next board meeting and shared with the media.
Uhlir said the county is trying to follow the guidelines it received from the health department that originated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several of the questions from elected officials dealt with what happens if an employee is exposed by someone who is suspected. What happens then if the employee goes to work, finds out the suspected person tested positive but the employee tests negative?
Ohl read some of the exposure rules for CDC, noting that there are other factors to consider, including whether the employee was wearing a mask and if social distancing was taking place.
The exposure can include self-quarantining for up to two weeks. Among other things discussed on Wednesday, the county will:
— Resume cleaning and disinfecting all public counters at least once every 30 minutes during work hours.
— Look into purchase of a machine similar to what school systems use to disinfect rooms by putting out a fine mist.
— Consider taking temperatures of anyone who enters, but a temporary employee likely would have to be hired.
— Face masks are not required but will continue to strongly be encouraged in all public places.
— Employees who test positive cannot be required to provide a negative test before returning to work.
— Employees will be encouraged to avoid going to the breakroom to eat, unless there is no back room to eat in the office. Before and after using the employee refrigerator, employees should at least use hand sanitizer.