WEST POINT — There has been limited action this week at the Cuming County Courthouse.
A spokesman for the county said workers were removing tile from the basement last Friday and some of the tiles tested slightly above the prescribed levels on the tile and the glue for asbestos.
Out of caution, the Cuming County Board of Supervisors voted to have a team come in and finish removing the tile and seal off the floor. The asbestos is contained, the spokesman said.
Business on the second and third levels has been taking place this week, but no business is taking place on the lower level. The work could be completed as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
At that time, business is expected to resume to normal after testing, the spokesman said.