WEST POINT — There has been limited action this week at the Cuming County Courthouse.

A spokesman for the county said workers were removing tile from the basement last Friday and some of the tiles tested slightly above the prescribed levels on the tile and the glue for asbestos.

Out of caution, the Cuming County Board of Supervisors voted to have a team come in and finish removing the tile and seal off the floor. The asbestos is contained, the spokesman said.

Business on the second and third levels has been taking place this week, but no business is taking place on the lower level. The work could be completed as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, business is expected to resume to normal after testing, the spokesman said.

Tags

In other news

Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at the Kremlin

Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Kremlin days after the commander led a short-lived rebellion, a senior government spokesman said Monday, the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men.

Drop-off point to replace public recycling program

Drop-off point to replace public recycling program

With the decision to reduce the number of public recycling bins by more than 60 in the coming months, Norfolkans and those beyond city limits will soon need to say goodbye to their favorite frog — which adorns recycling bins in the community.

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed an agreement for Sweden to join NATO as more work remained to determine a path forward for Ukraine's future with the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized as “absurd” the absence of a timetable for hi…