MADISON — Additional details were discussed for replacing the aging HVAC system that was installed when the Madison County Courthouse was constructed in 1978 on Tuesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners received one bid for the project. The county board is expected to approve the contract with Trane U.S. Inc. at its next meeting.
The contract will be for $1,326,250 with the county using the next two weeks to determine how to pay for it in its entirety.
Some of the options include financing it with Trane, using the county’s financing, paying for it with a combination of ARPA funds and reserves or using inheritance funds to help absorb part of the cost.
All or a significant amount of the payment is expected to be paid in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The project has been discussed for years. The contract calls for it to be finished before July 2024, but it won’t necessarily take that long.
“This ended up being kind of a pretty big project,” said Troy Uhlir, county board chairman. “Our controllers are shot. I think that’s what led us to this, was we are not able to find parts.
“The controllers and the valves have pretty much not been working as they should have for the last year and a half to two years,” Uhlir said.
Matt Benes, Trane project developer, said the air cool chiller that sits outside, including the boiler, would be installed on the rooftop.
Some of the components along the way will be able to be reused, Benes said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked how much the new chiller would weigh and how the weight would affect the roof, along with their efficiencies.
Benes said Trane typically tries to keep the weight about the same as the system it is replacing, so it doesn’t affect the building structure.
Matt Foertsch, Trane general manager, said both the size and weight are about the same as the old one.
Foertsch said the efficiencies of the new HVAC systems Trane offers vary, but even the least efficient are more efficient than what the county has now.
“I’m not going to say that it is the top of the line efficient, but it is far more efficient than what you have for all three big pieces of equipment — the chiller, boiler and the rooftop,” Foertsch said.
Cost, lead times and what makes the most sense for the customer all affect which efficiency to get, Foertsch said.
Benes said Trane also aligned with what was specified in the bid documents that were prepared, including the efficiency.
Actual work won’t begin until all three major pieces of equipment have arrived. Until then, the company will be able to do some work along the way in preparation, Foertsch said.
“There’s a big collaboration with you guys,” he said.
That includes completing the work during standard business hours, but it should not affect the employees’ comfort with heating or cooling.
“You see us here, but it doesn’t affect your daily operations,” Benes said.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; three road district foremen; eight citizens; three media representatives.
Meeting lasted: Two hours.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Madison County Historical Society for 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. for routine inspection of 185 bridge and three structures due for special inspection in 2023 at an estimated cost of $145 per structure.
— Approved appointments of the following Extension board members for 2023: Kevin Kowalski, Amanda Hafer, Juan Sandoval, Deb Lyon, Leonor Fuhrer, Esmeralda Martinez and Lori Pfeifer.
— Authorized the county attorney to pursue recovery of funds for an accident with a 2005 Ford F-150.
— Authorized advertising for bids for a Victory Road project.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to Midtown Health Center.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Wolken 7 Family Holdings, doing business as Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch, for issuance of Class I, Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, On Sale Only license for premises located at 55275 837th Road, south of Norfolk.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the one- and six-year road plan. Two people from the public spoke.
— Approved options from Nationwide deferred compensation to update investment options for participants.
— Reviewed written reports and reviewed and processed claims.