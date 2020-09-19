MADISON — Like a homeowner who uncovers a problem when doing an addition, the Madison County board of commissioners finds itself in a similar situation.
The commissioners earlier this year approved an updated phone and telecommunications system.
In the course of installing the system, it was discovered that the courthouse’s electrical system is pushed to the limits.
Dick Johnson, the Madison County road superintendent who also is an engineer, said a state inspector looked at the system and noticed issues, including with the generator that is used in emergencies.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the courthouse generator is “probably at least 50 years” old and would not carry the additional needs over the years.
Johnson said he had a local electrical engineer measure the loads of electricity used for a week. It was determined that the generator would not be able to handle them, he said.
Johnson said the the courthouse has normal operations and life safety functions that are powered by electricity.
“If we put the (new) phone system on there, we won’t have room for the life safety stuff,” Johnson said.
The commissioners considered several options to keep the emergency life system functional:
— Replace the existing emergency system and generator, separate the life safety and operational standby branches. Estimated cost is $135,000.
— Install a converter to provide battery backup to the life safety circuits. Estimated cost is unknown, but it would be cheaper than the first option.
— Third option is have no backup but perform some necessary upgrades, but that would be dangerous not to have a backup. Estimated cost is $21,000.
Johnson said everything in the courthouse is original equipment, which means most of it is about 50 years old. Additional concerns are that with the generator, for example, it no longer would be possible to get parts when it breaks, he said.
In addition, the courthouse needs a new switchboard and master control counsel. That would basically be redoing all the electrical work inside, which would have an estimated cost of about $60,000 to $70,000, he said.
“To make a long story short, you’re probably looking at the courthouse being shut down for seven to 10 days while they redo the electrical system,” Johnson said.
Commissioners considered several options, including doing nothing. But that was deemed to probably not be a good option.
It’s probably just a matter of time before something goes out, Johnson said.
“Then we’re at the mercy of the contractors,” Uhlir said.
Johnson agreed. “I think you guys are better off deciding it than letting Mother Nature decide it,” he said.
Commissioners said it would be best to tackle all the issues at once, although they could end up spending $250,000.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the commissioners probably need to have discussions with the judges and other elected officials to figure a time when they can have the courthouse closed for up to 10 days.
Sheriff Todd Volk said the jail and law enforcement center is separate from the courthouse, including having its own generator. It is not part of this upgrade, he said.
Commissioners said they would like to avoid having the system go down.
“If (it would go down), people would say, ‘Why didn’t you do something sooner?’ ” Schmidt said.
It also would be better than having the system go down in the middle of summer, when there would be no air conditioning and all services would just end.
Johnson agreed. “If it goes down, we are going to have a lot of problems,” he said.
Commissioners said they need a secure backup for everything, especially with all the computer servers. They will begin conversations with the county’s elected officials to see if it will be necessary to have temporary offices located elsewhere while the work is completed.
They also approved a motion to talk to electrical contractors to get cost estimates and availability for when they would be able to complete the work.