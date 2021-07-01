Courthouse closed Monday

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
In other news
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An exit off Interstate 95 in Florida had to be closed for three hours after 100 homing pigeons fell off a truck and refused to move, posing a driving hazard to motorists, officials said Wednesday.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to offer comfort and support Thursday to the families of the dead and missing after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline. He is to survey the devastation and meet with first responders hunting for survivors.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccination for those who had been immunized more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths.
A Norfolk man involved in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Phyllis Hunhoff was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in federal court.
The latest alarming coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
After all the severe weather that the Region 11 area (Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties) experienced over the past week, residents are being urged to heed outdoor warning sirens and weather radios.
LINCOLN — Each year the Nebraska American Legion selects outstanding teachers who promote Americanism, patriotism and support the veterans and active-duty military in their communities.