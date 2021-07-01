MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

Tags

In other news

Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to offer comfort and support Thursday to the families of the dead and missing after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline. He is to survey the devastation and meet with first responders hunting for survivors.

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

Courthouse closed Monday

Courthouse closed Monday

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

American Legion names teachers of the year

American Legion names teachers of the year

LINCOLN — Each year the Nebraska American Legion selects outstanding teachers who promote Americanism, patriotism and support the veterans and active-duty military in their communities.